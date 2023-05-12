GM recalling nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for air bag defect

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said on Friday it will recall nearly 1 million sport utility vehicles in the United States because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.

The recall covers 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from the 2014 through 2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc. Dealers will replace the driver's air-bag module.

GM said in its filing Friday in March it learned of a report that a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was in a crash and that the front-driver airbag inflator ruptured during deployment. An April 25 inspection confirmed that the front driver airbag inflator ruptured in the vehicle.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.