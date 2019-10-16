GM Reaches Tentative Deal With United Auto Workers

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co (GM) reached a deal with The United Auto Workers ending a month-long contractual negotiations and strike.

In a letter to union members, Terry Dittes, UAW vice president for the GM Department, said, "We just reached a Tentative Agreement with GM a short time ago, today, Wednesday, October 16, 2019. We will go over the details when the Council meets tomorrow morning in Detroit."

"In the meantime, continue the picket lines until after the UAW-GM National Council concludes business tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, 2019, and then you will receive further instructions," Dittes added.

The GM strike began on September 16 with its 48,000 UAW members seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the company's profit and protection of healthcare benefits.

