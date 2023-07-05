News & Insights

GM quarterly auto sales rise 19% on strong demand

July 05, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N on Wednesday reported a 19% rise in second-quarter U.S. auto sales as easing supply chain pressures allowed the automaker to ship more cars and trucks to dealers.

GM said second-quarter sales jumped to 691,978 vehicles from 582,401 vehicles a year earlier.

