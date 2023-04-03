US Markets
GM quarterly auto sales rise 17.6%

April 03, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

April 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Monday reported a 17.6% rise in its first-quarter U.S. auto sales as pent-up demand for personal transport continued to outpace supply.

"We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape," said Steve Carlisle, GM Executive Vice President and President, North America.

GM said first-quarter sales rose to 603,208 vehicles from 512,846 vehicles a year earlier.

