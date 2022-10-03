GM Q3 Vehicle Sales Up 24.3%

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) sold 555,580 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter, up 24.3% year over year, citing strong customer demand and improved availability.

Three of GM's vehicle brands posted double-digit total sales gains, with Chevrolet up 30%, GMC up 24% and Cadillac up 50%

The company reported quarterly sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, which totaled 14,709 units combined. GM plans to increase calendar-year production for global markets from approximately 44,000 vehicles in 2022 to more than 70,000 in 2023.

According to the company, the breadth of GM's product lineup, especially customer demand for the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, Equinox and Express helped GM increase sales significantly in the commercial fleet segment calendar year to date. Total fleet deliveries were up 66% in the third quarter versus a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.