News & Insights

Markets
GM

GM Q3 U.S. Vehicle Deliveries Down 2%

October 01, 2024 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) and its dealers delivered 659,601 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024, down 2% from last year. But quarterly retail sales increased by 3% year over year.

The company said it achieved another record quarter of EV sales with 32,195 total deliveries, up 60% year-over-year and up 46% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

"GM's EV portfolio is growing faster than the market because we have an ?all-electric vehicle for just about everybody, no matter what they like to drive," said Rory Harvey, GM executive vice president and president of Global Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.