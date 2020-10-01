GM Q3 U.S. Sales Down 9.9%

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said that it delivered 665,192 vehicles in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of about 9.9 percent from 738,638 vehicles last year.

GM noted that its large pickup trucks sold well, especially heavy-duty pickups; the Chevrolet Silverado HD was up 9 percent and GMC Sierra HD was up 11 percent compared to a year ago.

GM Financial generated nearly 2 million leads over the last 12 months, helping drive more than 400,000 vehicle sales, 73 percent of which were financed by GM Financial.

