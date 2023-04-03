Markets
GM Q1 Vehicle Deliveries In U.S. Up 18%

April 03, 2023 — 11:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) and its dealers delivered 603,208 vehicles in the U.S., up 18%, in the first quarter of 2023. Retail sales increased 15% and fleet sales rose 27%, the company said in a statement.

GM delivered a strong start to the year with sales of more than 20,000 EVs as it scales production of vehicles on the Ultium Platform, and expanded truck leadership with launches of new HD and midsize pickup trucks.

GM said it is on track to build 50,000 EVs in North America through June and double that in the second half.

Chevrolet, Buick and GMC estimate sales of more than 1 million vehicles starting below $30,000 MSRP in 2023-2024, led by new small SUVs.

