GM Q1 U.S. Sales Down 7.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said that it delivered 618,335 vehicles in the United States in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of about 7.1 percent from 665,840 vehicles last year. The industry experienced significant declines in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Inventory at the end of the first quarter was 668,443 units, down about 18 percent from a year ago.

The company said that customers who need to purchase a new vehicle can use GM's Shop. Click. Drive. program, which allows them to browse inventory, choose a vehicle, customize their payment and schedule delivery at home where available.

