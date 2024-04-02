News & Insights

GM Q1 U.S. Sales Down 1.5%

April 02, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) and its dealers delivered 594,233 vehicles in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, down 1.5% year-over-year due to lower fleet deliveries. But quarterly retail sales were up 6% year-over-year.

"GM gained retail market share year-over-year with strong mix and pricing, our inventories are in good shape heading into the spring, and production and deliveries of Ultium Platform EVs are rising, led by the Cadillac LYRIQ. We're on plan," said Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president, North America.

GM's second quarter sales results will be reported on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

