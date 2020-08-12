US Markets
GM proposes Brazil workforce reduction through buyouts, union says

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N is offering buyouts to some of its Brazilian workers, a local union said on Wednesday, as the country's No. 1 automaker struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The union said GM also plans to extend furloughs meant to end in September by two more months. The union has yet to vote on the buyout program, but GM said it wants to offer it to all employees.

