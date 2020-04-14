GM Prepares To Deliver First Batch Of Ventilators

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said that it is preparing to deliver its first batch of ventilators to the U.S. for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded GM a contract to build 30,000 Ventec V+Pro critical care ventilators.

GM today said it began mass production of the ventilators at its plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

GM, which is partnering with Ventec Life Systems to produce the ventilators, said it will ship more than 600 ventilators this month. It expects to fill almost half the order by the end of June, and complete the full order by the end of August.

Similarly, Ford is working with GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators in Michigan, in its efforts to support the fight against coronavirus.

Last month, Tesla had said it would produce ventilators at its Gigafactory in Buffalo, New York to support the city's hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.