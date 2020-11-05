GM posts stronger-than-expected profit

GM

General Motors Co on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States.

DETROIT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States.

The Detroit automaker reported third-quarter net income of $4 billion, or $2.78 a share, compared with $2.35 billion, or $1.60 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned $2.83 a share, above the $1.38 a share expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

