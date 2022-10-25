GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook, but margin slips

Adds detail on net income, revenue and margin

DETROIT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The automaker reported net income of $3.3 billion, compared with $2.4 billion a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $41.9 billion, from $26.8 billion a year ago.

GM's net margin slipped to 7.9%, from 9.0% a year earlier.

