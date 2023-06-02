News & Insights

GM, Posco Future to expand EV battery supply chain

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

June 02, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

June 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and POSCO Future M said on Friday the companies will expand their electric vehicle battery supply chain in North America with latest investment that is projected to exceed $1 billion.

