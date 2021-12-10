GM plans to invest over $3 bln for EV projects in Michigan - WSJ

Dec 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N is planning to invest more than $3 billion to make electric vehicles in Michigan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

