US Markets
GM

GM plans to invest over $3 bln for EV projects in Michigan - WSJ

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co is planning to invest more than $3 billion to make electric vehicles in Michigan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N is planning to invest more than $3 billion to make electric vehicles in Michigan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular