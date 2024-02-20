GM pauses sales of new mid-size Colorado, Canyon trucks over software issue

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said Tuesday it has temporarily paused sales of its 2024 model year Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks to address intermittent software quality issues.

The Detroit automaker said a fix has been identified and implemented and began shipping the vehicles to dealers on Monday. "We expect this hold to lift shortly so we can begin delivering vehicles to customers as quickly as we can," GM said in a statement.

This issue does not impact 2023 Colorado or Canyon vehicles on dealer lots or in customer’s hands and no recall is planned, the automaker said.

GM sold 93,539 Colorado and Canyon trucks in 2023 in the United States, down about 20% over 2022.

GM has faced other software issues in recent months.

GM CEO Mary Barra said last month a software issue had prompted the automaker to temporarily halt sales of its Chevrolet Blazer EV.

GM said on Tuesday that it is "working around the clock to alleviate the software quality issues a portion of our customer experienced in Blazer EV. We are making progress."

Barra said at a conference last week the Detroit automaker has "already revamped the software development process and more importantly the validation process.... Right now, we're going through a little bit of a learning, pain or learning, pains as we make this transition."

