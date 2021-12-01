US Markets
GM partners with POSCO to build NA battery materials plant

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

General Motors Co said Wednesday it plans to form a joint venture with South Korea's POSCO to build a battery cathode materials plant in North America by 2024.

Adds detail on GM's plans for electric vehicles and batteries

The move comes as GM is ramping up electric-vehicle production and vowing to shift more of its supply chain to North America.

The move comes as GM is ramping up electric-vehicle production and vowing to shift more of its supply chain to North America.

GM did not disclose the planned investment or size of the facility but said it could announce a location in early 2022.

The cathode is one of the key components of batteries. GM's new Ultium batteries use cathodes made of nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum.

GM said the cathode materials plant would supply new battery cell manufacturing plants the automaker is building with Korean partner LG Energy Solution 051910.KS in Ohio and Tennessee, and two additional GM battery cell plants in North America.

POSCO currently supplies cathode materials to LG and others from facilities in Korea.

GM said the JV with POSCO is aimed at increasing the automaker's control over every aspect of electric vehicle batteries, from raw materials to recycling.

GM has said it plans to end the sale of light duty internal combustion vehicles by 2035.

