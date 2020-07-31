GM partners with EVgo to add 2,700 new fast chargers in U.S.

US Markets
General Motors Co has partnered with electric vehicle charging station provider EVgo to add 2,700 new fast chargers, which can be accessed by the general public in the United States over the next five years, the automaker said on Friday.

The move comes as GM is expected to launch many new electric vehicles in the coming years and the partnership will bolster the public fast charging network for electric vehicle drivers.

"We need millions of EVs on the road to make a meaningful impact (on reducing emissions)," said GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.

"We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging."

The automaker declined to say how much money it was putting into the initiative, but said the fast charging stations will be available to customers starting early 2021.

EVgo currently owns and operates more than 800 fast charging locations across 34 U.S. states.

