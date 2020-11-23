US Markets
GM no longer backs Trump effort to bar California emissions rules

General Motors said Monday it is reversing course and will no longer back the Trump administration's effort to bar California from setting its own emissions rules in an ongoing court fight.

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said Monday it is reversing course and will no longer back the Trump administration's effort to bar California from setting its own emissions rules in an ongoing court fight.

GM chief executive Mary Barra said in a letter to environmental groups it is "immediately withdrawing from the preemption litigation and inviting other automakers to join us."

