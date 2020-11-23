GM no longer backs Trump effort to bar California emissions rules

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said Monday it is reversing course and will no longer back the Trump administration's effort to bar California from setting its own emissions rules in an ongoing court fight.

GM chief executive Mary Barra said in a letter to environmental groups it is "immediately withdrawing from the preemption litigation and inviting other automakers to join us."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.