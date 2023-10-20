GM makes new offer to UAW, sees movement in all key areas

Adds background paragraphs 4-10

Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N raised its offer to the striking auto workers on Friday, matching Ford's F.N proposed 23% wage hike and other benefit improvements, hours before the union's chief speaks on the talks.

"We have made substantial movement in all key areas in an effort to reach a final agreement with the UAW and get our people back to work," the company said in a statement.

The automaker said the new 23% general wage increase offer represents a 25% compounded wage rise over the life of the agreement, with 10% hike in the first year.

The UAW had no immediate comment ahead of a planned Facebook address by its president, Shawn Fain, at 4 PM ET.

Progress in talks were prompted by the UAW's surprise strike last week at Ford's biggest Kentucky truck plant, which generates $25 billion in annual sales and accounts for about a sixth of the company's worldwide automotive revenue.

Fain had described the Kentucky walkout as a warning to General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI and said it was ready to strike at the GM assembly plant in Arlington, Texas that builds Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban and other large, high-priced SUVs.

The union has waged an unusual campaign of simultaneous strikes against the Detroit Three automakers, demanding a 40% wage hike, including a 20% immediate increase, improvements in benefits, as well as covering battery plant workers under union agreements.

Automakers have said such contracts will significantly raise costs and hobble their electric vehicle ambitions, putting them at a disadvantage when compared to EV leader Tesla and foreign brands such as Toyota, who are non-unionized.

On Monday, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford warned of the growing impact to the automaker and the U.S. economy from the strike.

The total economic losses from the UAW strike have reached $7.7 billion, according to the latest data from economic consultancy Anderson Economic Group, with the Detroit Three suffering losses of $3.45 billion.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

