GM looking to build second battery plant in U.S. - WSJ

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

General Motors Co is looking to build a second battery factory in the United States with South Korean joint-venture partner LG Chem Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are close to completing a decision to locate the plant in Tennessee, the report said.

Both GM and LG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The companies are already building a $2.3 billion battery plant in northeast Ohio that is expected to open in 2022 and eventually supply enough batteries to power electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

