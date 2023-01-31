US Markets
GM, Lithium Americas to develop Thacker Pass mine in Nevada

January 31, 2023 — 06:28 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO on Tuesday announced they would jointly invest to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.

Under the agreement, GM will make an equity investment of $650 million in Lithium Americas.

