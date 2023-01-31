GM, Lithium Americas to develop Thacker Pass mine in Nevada

Jan 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO on Tuesday announced they would jointly invest to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.

Under the agreement, GM will make an equity investment of $650 million in Lithium Americas.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

