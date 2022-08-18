GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth U.S. battery plant

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and LG Energy Solution 373220.KS are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokeswoman for the companies' joint venture said on Thursday.

Ultium Cells LLC "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New Carlisle, Indiana," she said, adding that Ultium had submitted a tax abatement application.

Production at Ultium's first U.S battery cell plant in Ohio is set to begin later this month.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

