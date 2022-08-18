US Markets
GM

GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth U.S. battery plant

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokeswoman for the companies' joint venture said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and LG Energy Solution 373220.KS are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokeswoman for the companies' joint venture said on Thursday.

Ultium Cells LLC "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New Carlisle, Indiana," she said, adding that Ultium had submitted a tax abatement application.

Production at Ultium's first U.S battery cell plant in Ohio is set to begin later this month.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular