GM, LG Energy drop plan for fourth U.S JV battery plant

January 20, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and LG Energy Solution 373220.KS do not plan to move forward with a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The companies joint venture Ultium Cells LLC in August said it was considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana, for a fourth U.S. battery plant. "We’ve been very clear that our plan includes investing in a fourth U.S. cell plant, but we’re not going to comment on speculation," GM said in a statement Friday.

