GM, LG Chem JV Plans Battery Cell Assembly Plant In Ohio, To Create 1,100 Jobs

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) and LG Chem announced Thursday plans to mass-produce battery cells for future battery-electric vehicles. Together, the companies will invest up to a total of $2.3 billion through a new, equally owned joint venture company.

The JV will establish a state-of-the art battery cell assembly plant on a greenfield manufacturing site in the Lordstown area of Northeast Ohio that will create more than 1,100 new jobs. The new battery plant will have an annual capacity of more than 30 gigawatt hours with flexibility for expansion. The groundbreaking for the plant is expected to take place in mid-2020.

The collaboration also includes developing and producing advanced battery technologies, with the goal of reducing battery costs to industry-leading levels.

In addition to vertically integrating the manufacturing of battery cells in the U.S., LG Chem will gain access to an experienced workforce. It will also benefit from a dedicated production stream of future EVs from GM's next generation of battery-electric vehicles, including an all-new battery-electric truck coming in the fall of 2021.

This investment builds on GM's $28 million investment in its Warren, Michigan battery lab announced late last year. It is also in addition to manufacturing investments in Ohio announced earlier this year totaling approximately $700 million that will create about 450 jobs in Toledo, Parma and Brookville, Ohio.

