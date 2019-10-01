GM lays off 6,000 workers in Mexico due to parts shortage

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

General Motors Co said Tuesday an ongoing strike by U.S. workers has forced it to halt production at its pickup and transmission plants in Silao, Mexico, temporarily laying off 6,000 workers.

About 48,000 UAW members went on strike on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading U.S. automaker’s profit and protection of their healthcare. Talks were ongoing on Tuesday. The strike has also forced GM to idle some Canadian workers and many suppliers have been forced to halt operations.

