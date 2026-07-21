GM To Launch New Gas-Powered Cadillac Models As EV Strategy Shifts

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) says it will roll out a new generation of gasoline-powered Cadillac vehicles starting next spring, signaling another step away from its earlier plan to make Cadillac an all-electric brand.

On the company's second-quarterearnings call CEO Mary Barra said the new internal-combustion lineup will include updated versions of the CT5 sedan, the XT5 midsize SUV, and a return of the XT6 three-row SUV, which had been discontinued. Launches are expected to begin in spring 2027 and continue through 2028, alongside Cadillac's current electric crossovers and the Escalade IQ.

The shift reflects GM's broader pullback from some of its more aggressive EV targets as consumer demand has grown more slowly than the company anticipated. GM had previously aimed to transition Cadillac to an all-electric lineup by the end of the decade, but it has since boosted investment in gasoline-powered vehicles, including V-8 engines.

GM has also taken $10.9 billion in EV-related charges since the second half of last year, pointing to weaker EV adoption and U.S. regulatory changes that eased emissions standards and reduced government support for electric vehicles.

Barra reiterated GM's plan to expand U.S. manufacturing as well, including increasing production of full-size SUVs at a Michigan plant that had previously been slated for EV output.

Today, GM's full-size SUVs including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon are built exclusively at its Arlington Assembly plant in Texas.

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