GM JV EV Battery Plant In Ohio Faces About $270K In Penalties For Alleged Safety & Health Violations

(RTTNews) - A General Motors joint-venture electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio faces about $270 thousand in penalties after the federal investigators identify 19 safety and health violations.

U.S. Department of Labor said that its investigators examining the cause of a March 2023 explosion and fire at a Warren auto battery manufacturing plant and investigating other safety complaints identified 19 safety and health violations after opening four separate inspections in less than a two-week period.

Inspections by the department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration at Ultium Cells LLC led the agency to cite the company for 17 serious and two other-than-serious safety and health violations. OSHA inspectors found the company exposed workers to machine and chemical hazards by failing to use and train workers on safety and emergency response procedures.

The agency also learned Ultium Cells did not comply with federally required safety standards for the use of personal protective equipment, including respirators. The inspections took place between April 24 and May 5, 2023, at the plant, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution to mass produce battery cells to help expand production of electric vehicles in North America.

OSHA has proposed $270,091 in penalties and issued the company a hazard alert letter asking them to voluntarily reduce accumulations of metal dust and protect employees from unsafe metal dust exposure.

