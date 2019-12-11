GM Introduces All-new Tahoe And Suburban

(RTTNews) - General Motors introduced new versions of its Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs that are bigger than previous models, offer more interior space and feature more advanced technology.

The new vehicles join the new Silverado and Silverado HD as part of a complete redesign of Chevrolet's full-size truck and SUV lineup within 24 months. They will go on sale in mid-2020 in North America.

The all-new 2021 Tahoe and Suburban feature longer wheelbase and new chassis systems that create greater ride smoothness, particularly on uneven and unpaved surfaces, along with improved handling.

The vehicles offer more interior space, including 66 percent more cargo room behind the third row for Tahoe, and 19 percent more cargo space behind the first row for Suburban.

The SUVs feature independent rear suspension paired with available Magnetic Ride Control and first-in-class Air Ride Adaptive Suspension.

A 5.3 liter V-8 engine rated at 355 horsepower is standard on the LS, LT, Z71, RST and Premier models, while a 6.2 liter V-8 engine rated at 420 horsepower is standard on High Country.

The optional Duramax 3.0 liter inline-six turbo-diesel is available on all models except Z71. It is rated at 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

All engines are matched with a new 10-speed automatic transmission with push-button electronic shift control.

The redesigned, fifth-generation 2021 Tahoe features substantially more usable space.

Compared to the current model, the new vehicle has a 4.9-inch longer wheelbase and a 6.7-inch increase in overall length, thus offering 40 percent more third-row legroom and 66 percent greater cargo volume behind the third row.

The new Suburban features a 4.1-inch increase in the wheelbase and a lower cargo floor. The vehicles boasts increased legroom for both the second- and third-row passengers, and a 19 percent increase in maximum cargo volume.

The SUVs interior include a standard 10-inch diagonal central color touchscreen, with optional 8-inch diagonal instrument cluster, 15-inch head-up display, and dual 12.6-inch diagonal rear-seat LCD displays.

According to GM, the SUVs offer thirty safety and driver convenience features, including standard automatic emergency braking, HD surround vision, and rear pedestrian alert.

The new SUVs will be manufactured at GM's Arlington, Texas assembly facility, which has received more than $1.4 billion in investments since 2015.

