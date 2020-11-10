GM Hires For 3,000 New Tech Jobs In Virtual Testing, Software Expertise

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) Monday said it will hire 3,000 new employees starting now through the first quarter of 2021 in positions across engineering, design and IT.

The latest hiring is part of its plans to transform the future of product development and software as a service.

Job openings are for electrical system engineers; infotainment software engineers; developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms; controls engineers; and more.

GM said it will offer more remote opportunities now with the fast pace in development of autonomous and electric vehicles and advanced platforms like the Ultium battery system.

GM is speeding up the product timelines of upcoming EVs while keeping costs low, benefited with the recent virtual development innovations made by the company's engineering team.

GM plans to advance its vision of zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion through the development and integration of its world-class software and services.

