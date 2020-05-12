GM has had no transmission of COVID-19 in plants with new safety protocols

DETROIT, May 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co'sGM.N global manufacturing chief said Tuesday the automaker has not seen transmission of COVID-19 in any of its plants worldwide since it instituted new safety protocols requiring workers to wear masks, maintain social distancing and take other preventive measures.

"We have had no transmission of the virus in our facilities," since instituting new safety protocols, GM global head of manufacturing Gerald Johnson said during an online presentation sponsored by the Detroit Chamber of Commerce. "Not in China. Not in South Korea and not in North America."

GM is preparing to restart vehicle assembly operations in North America next week.

(Reporting By Joe White, Editing by Franklin Paul)

