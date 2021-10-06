GM, General Electric to develop supply chain of rare earth materials for EVs

Oct 6 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N is partnering with a General Electric GE.N division to develop a supply chain of rare earth and other materials used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment, the automaker said on Wednesday

The collaboration with GE Renewable Energy will create a supply chain based in North America and Europe and evaluate ways to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials and magnets, copper and electrical steel, GM said.

Metal alloys and finished magnets produced from rare earth materials are critical parts used in manufacturing electric motors for automotive and renewable power generation.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.