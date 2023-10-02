News & Insights

GM furloughs another 160 workers due to UAW strike

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

October 02, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said Monday it is indefinitely laying off about 160 workers at plants in Indiana and Ohio because of the impact of the United Auto Workers strike of some facilities.

The UAW on Friday said it would strike GM's Lansing Delta Township assembly plant that makes the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs after previously striking GM's Missouri assembly plant and 18 parts distribution centers.

The Detroit automaker said last month it had been forced to idle its Fairfax, Kansas plant because of a parts shortage stemming from the strike, resulting in 2,000 indefinite layoffs.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Ed Osmond)

Reuters
