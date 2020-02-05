US Markets

GM forecasts flat 2020 profit after a rough 2019

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co on Wednesday forecast flat profits for 2020 and reported a better than expected fourth quarter result as it kicked off a new effort to win over investors stampeding into shares of electric car rival Tesla Inc.

By Ben Klayman and Joseph White DETROIT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday forecast flat profits for 2020 and reported a better than expected fourth quarter result as it kicked off a new effort to win over investors stampeding into shares of electric car rival Tesla Inc . GM said it expects earnings per share for 2020 in a range from $5.75 to $6.25, excluding one time items, taxes and interest. Analysts are expecting GM to earn $6.23 this year on a comparable basis, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. GM's fourth quarter profits took a $3.6 billion hit from a 40-day United Auto Workers strike that shut down the automaker's profitable U.S. operations. [nL2N27E08W] The company said pre-tax profits were 5 cents a share for the latest quarter excluding certain restructuring costs, down from $1.43 a year earlier. Analysts had forecast pre-tax income of a penny a share for the latest quarter. Including restructuring costs, GM had a fourth quarter net loss of $194 million, or 16 cents a share. Revenue in the quarter fell nearly 20% to $30.8 billion. On Tuesday, rival Ford Motor Co delivered a weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast, warning of higher warranty costs, lower profits at its credit arm and continued investments in future technology such as self-driving cars, sending shares sliding. [nL1N2A41PA] (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Joseph White Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GM RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular