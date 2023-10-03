GM, Ford To Furlough More Workers As UAW Strike Intensifies

(RTTNews) - General Motors and Ford Motor reportedly said they are furloughing 500 more workers at four plants hit by the ongoing strike by United Auto Workers or UAW union seeking better contract terms.

GM plans to furlough 130 employees at its Parma, Ohio Metal Center and 34 at its Marion, Indiana Metal Center. Meanwhile, Ford would furlough 330 workers at its Chicago Stamping and Lima, Ohio Engine plants.

In September, GM had idled its Fairfax, Kansas, plant due to a parts shortage resulted from the ongoing strike, causing 2,000 indefinite layoffs. Ford also temporarily laid off about 600 workers at a Michigan auto plant hit by the strike. Further, Stellantis furloughed nearly 370 workers in Ohio and Indiana.

The latest news comes as UAW President Shawn Fain expanded the Stand Up Strike that started on September 15 at key plants of Detroit's Big Three GM, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis.

Since last Friday, an additional 7,000 UAW members at GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Ford's Chicago Assembly joined the strike. However, no additional strike action was announced at Stellantis, citing considerable progress in bargaining.

This has brought the total number of Big Three strikers to 25,000 members at 43 facilities in 21 states.

Meanwhile, the UAW confirmed about presenting a new contract offer to GM, but the auto major said significant gaps remain in the counterproposal. It was also reported that the union held a new round of bargaining with Stellantis.

About 12,700 UAW members had started their Stand Up Strike at one each plant of Detroit's Big Three after the expiration of the then four-year collective bargain agreement ended without reaching deals with the workers.

The UAW, which represents about 146,000 workers at the three major automobile manufacturing companies, proposed 40 percent hourly pay increases over the next four years.

UAW later significantly expanded its walkout to various plants of GM, and Stellantis, while it skipped further Ford plants citing then progress in talks.

Last week, President Joe Biden said that the members of the striking UAW union members deserve the 40 percent pay hike that they are demanding.

Meanwhile, Mack Trucks, owned by Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group, and UAW union recently announced a tentative agreement, in a last minute move avoiding strike.

The new five-year contract covers about 3,900 employees at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida. The agreement now requires to be ratified by UAW members, and the union will schedule ratification meetings.

