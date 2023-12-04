News & Insights

US Markets
GM

GM 'focused on righting' ship at self-driving Cruise unit -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/HEATHER SOMERVILLE

December 04, 2023 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by Joseph White and David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By Joseph White and David Shepardson

DETROIT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N CEO Mary Barra said on Monday the Detroit automaker is "very focused on righting the ship" at Cruise, its troubled self-driving unit but said it did not plant to say how much it will spend until its completes a pair of reviews.

Barra said at a media event an ongoing outside external safety review will guide the company's path forward and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

"We'll work through the challenges we have right now at Cruise," Barra said. "We have to have the right plan."

She declined to offer an opinion on whether she thought regulators have treated Cruise more harshly than Tesla Autopilot. She also declined to say how much money GM is willing to spend on Cruise going forward until it completes its assessments and has a plan to move ahead.

"We'll talk about the funding necessary" at that point, she added.

Last month, Cruise paused all driverless and supervised car trips in the United States and expanded a safety review of its robotaxis, after California regulators suspended the company's ability to conduct self-driving testing on public roads following an Oct. 2 crash in which a pedestrian was dragged 20 feet by a self-driving vehicle after being struck by another vehicle.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Friday ordered Cruise to appear at a Feb. 6 hearing for "misleading the Commission through omission regarding the extent and seriousness of the accident" and "making misleading public comments regarding its interactions with the commission."

(Reporting by Joseph White and David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.