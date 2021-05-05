GM first-quarter profit jumps despite chip shortage

May 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit jumped, despite a global semiconductor chip shortage that has shuttered some of its plants.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker posted a first-quarter net profit of $3 billion, or $2.03 per share, up from $294 million or 17 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding items the company earned $2.25 per share, well above analyst expectations of $1.04 per share.

(Reporting by Nick Carey, editing by Louise Heavens)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.