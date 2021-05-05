Earnings
GM

GM first-quarter profit jumps despite chip shortage

Contributor
Nick Carey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

May 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit jumped, despite a global semiconductor chip shortage that has shuttered some of its plants.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker posted a first-quarter net profit of $3 billion, or $2.03 per share, up from $294 million or 17 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding items the company earned $2.25 per share, well above analyst expectations of $1.04 per share.

(Reporting by Nick Carey, editing by Louise Heavens)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Earnings Videos

    Wall Street Is Not Optimistic Enough: Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon

    Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, says Wall Street is miscalculating earnings by 11% and that markets are not paying attention to what companies are saying. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Earnings

    Explore

    Most Popular