US Markets
GM

GM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants -source

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors is considering investments in two electric vehicle-related facilities in Michigan, one with partner LG Energy Solution, that could top $4 billion, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

By David Shepardson

Dec 10 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N is considering investments in two electric vehicle-related facilities in Michigan, one with partner LG Energy Solution 051910.KS, that could top $4 billion, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

If approved, GM's share of the total investment in the two Michigan EV projects would be $3 billion.

GM is looking at a new $2 billion battery plant near Lansing, as well as a $2 billion overhaul of its Orion Township assembly plant north of Detroit, the source said, adding that the cost of the Lansing battery plant would be shared with LGES.

The Orion plant, which now builds the Chevrolet Bolt, would be converted to build products using GM's Ultium EV platform, the source said.

Shares in GM were up 3.3% to $61.59 in mid-day trade.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told reporters on Thursday that a decision on new plants in Michigan and elsewhere could be "weeks away."

GM said in a statement on Friday that it was "developing business cases for potential future investments in Michigan," but that "these projects are not approved and securing all available incentives will be critical for any business case to continue moving forward."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Paul.Lienert@thomsonreuters.com; mobile +1 313-670-2452;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular