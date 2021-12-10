GM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants - source

Dec 10 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N is considering investments in two electric vehicle-related facilities in Michigan, one with partner LG Energy Solution 051910.KS, that could top $4 billion, according to a source familiar with the plan.

If approved, GM's share of the total investment in the two Michigan EV projects would be $3 billion.

GM is looking at a new $2 billion battery plant near Lansing, as well as a $2 billion overhaul of its Orion Township assembly plant north of Detroit, the source said.

The cost of the Lansing battery plant would be shared with LGES.

The Orion plant, which now builds the Chevrolet Bolt, would be converted to build products using GM's Ultium EV platform, the source said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington)

