GM extends production halt at Mexico truck plant over supply chain issue

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MALDONADO

March 14, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said Tuesday its Silao Assembly Plant in Mexico that makes Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks will extend a production halt through March 20 because of an undisclosed temporary supply chain issue.

The largest U.S. automaker previously announced it was halting production from March 4-12 because of a supply chain issue. The automaker said is working with suppliers to resolve the supply chain issue and plans to resume production next week.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

