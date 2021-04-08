GM extends North America production cuts due to chip shortage

Changes sourcing to GM's statement, adds details about the plants affected due to the shortage

April 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N is extending production cuts at some of its North America factories due to a chip shortage that has roiled the global automotive industry, the U.S. carmaker said on Thursday.

The move's impact has been baked into GM's prior forecast that the shortage could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit.

GM's Lansing Grand River assembly in Michigan will extend its downtime through the week of April 26.

The plant makes Chevrolet Camaro sports car and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans. It has been out of action since March 15.

GM's Spring Hill assembly in Tennessee will take downtime, starting the week of April 12 for two weeks. The plant makes the Cadillac XT5 compact sport utility vehicle, and Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia mid-size SUVs.

The company said it has not taken downtime or reduced shifts at any of its more profitable full-size truck or full-size SUV plants due to the shortage.

The news was first reported by CNBC.

Following are GM's assembly plants impacted by the semiconductor shortage as of April 8:

CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll, Ontario

Builds the Chevrolet Equinox

Down since Feb. 8 through the week of May 10

Fairfax Assembly in Kansas

Builds the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4

Down since Feb. 8 through the week of May 10

Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan

Builds the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5

Down since March 15 through the week of April 26

Spring Hill in Tennessee

Builds the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia

Down the weeks of April 12 and April 19

Lansing Delta Township

Builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave

Down the week of April 19

Ramos in Mexico

Builds the Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet Blazer production down the week of April 19. Production of the Chevrolet Equinox not impacted at Ramos

Gravatai in Brazil

Builds the Chevrolet Onix

Taking downtime for the months of April and May

Bupyeong 2 Assembly in Korea

Builds the Chevrolet Trax, Chevrolet Malibu and Buick Encore

Operating at half capacity since Feb. 8

