GM extends North America production cuts due to chip shortage
April 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N is extending production cuts at some of its North America factories due to a chip shortage that has roiled the global automotive industry, the U.S. carmaker said on Thursday.
The move's impact has been baked into GM's prior forecast that the shortage could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit.
GM's Lansing Grand River assembly in Michigan will extend its downtime through the week of April 26.
The plant makes Chevrolet Camaro sports car and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans. It has been out of action since March 15.
GM's Spring Hill assembly in Tennessee will take downtime, starting the week of April 12 for two weeks. The plant makes the Cadillac XT5 compact sport utility vehicle, and Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia mid-size SUVs.
The company said it has not taken downtime or reduced shifts at any of its more profitable full-size truck or full-size SUV plants due to the shortage.
The news was first reported by CNBC.
Following are GM's assembly plants impacted by the semiconductor shortage as of April 8:
CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll, Ontario
Builds the Chevrolet Equinox
Down since Feb. 8 through the week of May 10
Fairfax Assembly in Kansas
Builds the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4
Down since Feb. 8 through the week of May 10
Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan
Builds the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5
Down since March 15 through the week of April 26
Spring Hill in Tennessee
Builds the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia
Down the weeks of April 12 and April 19
Lansing Delta Township
Builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave
Down the week of April 19
Ramos in Mexico
Builds the Chevrolet Blazer
Chevrolet Blazer production down the week of April 19. Production of the Chevrolet Equinox not impacted at Ramos
Gravatai in Brazil
Builds the Chevrolet Onix
Taking downtime for the months of April and May
Bupyeong 2 Assembly in Korea
Builds the Chevrolet Trax, Chevrolet Malibu and Buick Encore
Operating at half capacity since Feb. 8
