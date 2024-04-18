News & Insights

Markets
GM

GM Energy Introduces Vehicle-To-Home Bidirectional Charging Technology For Residential Users

April 18, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM), Thursday announced the launch of vehicle-to-home or V2H bidirectional charging technology for residential customers, providing power from a compatible GM EV to their homes.

Initially, V2H bundle will consist of necessary equipment to enable the transfer of energy between a customer's compatible EV and a properly equipped home, the company stated.

GM's 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV First Edition RST2 will be the first model to be equipped with V2H bidirectional charging technology, which will be later introduced across its retail portfolio of Ultium-based EVs by model year 2026.

Currently, GM's stock is trading at $42.47, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.