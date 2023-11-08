GM employees return to work after 17-day strike in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Metalworkers at Brazilian plants of General Motors GM.N have decided to suspend a 17-day strike and returned to work on Wednesday after a reaching an agreement with the company, the union representing them said in a statement.

The Sindmetal union said that workers at the Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Caetano do Sul and Mogi das Cruzes plants had voted to approve the deal after GM agreed to cancel the 1,245 layoffs it had made at the factories.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

