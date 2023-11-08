News & Insights

GM

GM employees return to work after 17-day strike in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

November 08, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Metalworkers at Brazilian plants of General Motors GM.N have decided to suspend a 17-day strike and returned to work on Wednesday after a reaching an agreement with the company, the union representing them said in a statement.

The Sindmetal union said that workers at the Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Caetano do Sul and Mogi das Cruzes plants had voted to approve the deal after GM agreed to cancel the 1,245 layoffs it had made at the factories.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
