GM electrifies executives’ pay

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own. Refiles to fix headline.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Motors is keeping executives’ eyes on the road. The Detroit automaker’s boss, Mary Barra, announced on Tuesday that her compensation will be tied, in part, to how many electric vehicles the company sells. It’s a new – and solid – spin on car companies’ pledges to ditch gas guzzlers.

GM’s leaders are already compensated for hitting “strategic goals”, highlights of which ran to 16 bullet points https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1467858/000119312521143594/d22375ddef14a.htm#rom22375_21 for Barra last year, including revenue, net income, and other vague goals like workplace inclusivity. Unlike Tesla’s head Elon Musk, however, Barra’s company also produces internal-combustion cars. So in practice, she has been paid even if the gas-guzzler business outshines EV efforts.

Tying pay to simpler metrics gives investors a better yardstick to measure transformation. It’s also a different tack to Ford Motor, which announced an internal split https://s23.q4cdn.com/799033206/files/doc_news/2022/03/Ford-Accelerating-Transformation-Forming-Distinct-Auto-Units_3.1.22.pdf into combustion-engine and electric divisions. Barra pushed back when asked if GM would consider anything similar on a call to discuss first-quarter results. Combined with plans https://investor.gm.com/static-files/0a9efdd3-407b-4561-967d-24432488cabd laid out last year, the compensation change could help solidify GM’s new course without a root-and-branch reorganization. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Aveva owner Schneider may run out of patience

Irish banks make flimsy case for scrapping pay cap

Moutai provides tonic to stumbling Chinese stock

Freight rate bonanza offers Maersk M&A ticket

Britain’s beefed-up M&A watchdog

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.