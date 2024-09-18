GM Electric Vehicles Can Now Access Tesla Superchargers

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) announced a software update for its electric vehicles, enabling transition from the CCS charging port to Tesla's (TSLA) charging port, known as the North American Charging Standard.

Notably, the owners of electric Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles would have to purchase "GM approved" Tesla adapters, which are available through each brand's smartphone app for a price of $225.

The company added that future BEV models will include the port natively, while existing BEVs could access the charging network via adapters.

Following the software update, GM customers would gain access to 17,800 Tesla Supercharger plugs, addressing the issue of limited reliable charging stations.

The company would also update its apps to help customers locate nearby available Superchargers, check station availability, and initiate payments.

In June 2023, GM was one of the first automakers to announce a shift to Tesla's NACS.

Similarly, many automakers including Ford, Hyundai, BMW have adopted NACS and begun sourcing approved Tesla adapters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.