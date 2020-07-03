GM delivered 713,600 units in Q2 in China, down 5% y/y

US Markets
Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China fell at a slower pace of 5.3% between April and June compared with the same period last year, as the Detroit automaker's China operations recover from coronavirus-induced lows.

GM, China's second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 713,600 vehicles in the country in the second quarter this year, the company said in a statement, after it reported a 43% sales drop in the first quarter due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

