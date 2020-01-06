US Markets

GM delivered 3.09 mln vehicles in China in 2019, down 15% y/y

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China fell 15% in 2019, as the U.S. automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world's biggest auto market and faced heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment.

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's GM.N vehicle sales in China fell 15% in 2019, as the U.S. automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world's biggest auto market and faced heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment.

GM, China's second biggest foreign automaker, delivered 3.09 million vehicles in the country last year, the company said in a statement, for a second straight decline in annual sales.

It had delivered 3.65 million vehicles in 2018.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular