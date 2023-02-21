GM Defense, Tawazun Council Sign Collaborative Memorandum Of Understanding

(RTTNews) - GM Defense LLC, a unit of General Motors, and the Tawazun Council signed a MoU as the first step toward a partnership to develop products in the areas of advanced mobility and power solutions. Tawazun Council is an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defense and security agencies in the United Arab Emirates. The MOU is the first partnership for GM Defense in the Middle East.

"Today's agreement marks an important, new relationship that further strengthens our nation's domestic defense industrial base while offering new opportunities for an expanding technology development and supply partnership with GM Defense," said Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Tawazun Council.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.