GM

GM Defense Canada Gets C$35.8 Mln Contract For 90 Light Tactical Vehicles From Canadian Armed Forces

July 23, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GM Defense Canada, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), Tuesday announced that the company has secured a C$35.8 million contract from the Canadian Armed Forces for 90 light tactical vehicles, along with an option to procure up to an additional 18 units.

Under the contract, the company would also offer training, technical manuals, and additional vehicle content sourced from Canadian companies.

GM Defense Canada's nine-passenger LTVs and a new utility variant of the LTVs will help the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Multinational Battlegroup in Latvia, enabling the soldiers to move quickly and safely across the region.

Currently, General Motors' stock is falling 6.26 percent, to $46.46 on the New York Stock Exchange.

